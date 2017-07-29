A gorgeous day for outdoor activities.

It will be a beautiful day! Low humidity, breezy and plenty of sunshine will be on tap for your Saturday. A great day for the Celtic festival and all outdoor activities. Remember the sunscreen as the UV index is high. Be sure to stop by the WDTN tent at the Celtic festival today where we will be working for you!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 78

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 80

High pressure will remain anchored over the Ohio Valley for several days. This will keep the humidity levels low. The next chance for rain is mid week.