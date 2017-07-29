A gorgeous day for outdoor activities.

By Published:

It will be a beautiful day!  Low humidity, breezy and plenty of sunshine will be on tap for your Saturday.  A great day for the Celtic festival and all outdoor activities.  Remember the sunscreen as the UV index is high.  Be sure to stop by the WDTN tent at the Celtic festival today where we will be working for you!

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant.  High 78

TONIGHT:  Clear and cool.  Low 57

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant.  High near 80

High pressure will remain anchored over the Ohio Valley for several days.  This will keep the humidity levels low.  The next chance for rain is mid week.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s