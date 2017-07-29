Dozens gather for healthcare rally on Dayton’s Courthouse Square

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local advocacy groups held a healthcare rally on Courthouse Square in Dayton Saturday morning.

Dozens gathered for the “Our Lives on the Line” event to rally against republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, Dr. Donald Nguyen Doctors for America, Dawn Cooksey, and Pastor John Ridley were present for the event. They joined other local health care advocates, residents, and leaders from the health care community to stand against the efforts to repeal to the Affordable Care Act.

The rally was organized by Organizing for Action, Dayton Indivisible For All, Greene County Indivisible Awake and Watching (GCIAAW), and Planned Parenthood.

The event was part of a national day of action with nearly 160 rallies planned across the country.

2 NEWS will have more coverage on the rally on 2 NEWS at 6 p.m. Saturday.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s