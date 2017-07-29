Dozens gather for healthcare rally on Dayton’s Courthouse Square

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local advocacy groups held a healthcare rally on Courthouse Square in Dayton Saturday morning.

Dozens gathered for the “Our Lives on the Line” event to rally against republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, Dr. Donald Nguyen Doctors for America, Dawn Cooksey, and Pastor John Ridley were present for the event. They joined other local health care advocates, residents, and leaders from the health care community to stand against the efforts to repeal to the Affordable Care Act.

The rally was organized by Organizing for Action, Dayton Indivisible For All, Greene County Indivisible Awake and Watching (GCIAAW), and Planned Parenthood.

The event was part of a national day of action with nearly 160 rallies planned across the country.

