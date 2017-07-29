FBI investigating break-in at Neil Armstrong Museum

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials are investigating after someone broke into the Neil Armstrong Museum and stole a gold replica.

Wapakoneta Police received reports of a burglary call at the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum located at 500 Apollo Drive Friday after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found someone broke into the museum and stole a solid gold replica of the 1969 Lunar Excursion Module that landed on the moon.

Officials say the piece is rare and was presented to Neil Armstrong in Paris shortly after the moon landing. The piece is only one of three that exists. One was made for each of the three astronauts who completed the mission.

The piece is 5″ high and roughly 4.5″ square. It was made by Cartier in Paris, France.

The case is under investigation by the Wapakoneta Police Department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI.