In shooting simulator, fairgoers aim from police perspective

By Published:
Clark County Fair (WDTN Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio sheriff is letting people try out a firearms training simulator at a county fair in hopes of helping citizens better understand how quickly police must make life-or-death decisions.

Visitors say the simulator has given them important insight on how quickly police must decide whether to use lethal force.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett says that’s the educational effect she hoped for. She says the public often doesn’t comprehend the speed of officers’ life-or-death decisions.

Participants holding a modified gun see various situations on a screen from an officer’s perspective and must decide whether to shoot as a computer tracks their shots. The simulator is free for fairgoers but open only to adults.

At least a couple hundred visitors tried the simulator in the first three days.

