CINCINNATI (WLWT) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in the throat at the Cincinnati Zoo Saturday.

Police say they received a call shortly after 4 pm. regarding a person who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

Police said there was an altercation prior to the stabbing.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Investigators are at the zoo reviewing video.