Reds lose to Marlins 7-3

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Conley won consecutive starts for the first time this season, Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Saturday night.

Dee Gordon had three hits, Giancarlo Stanton drove in two runs and Marcell Ozuna doubled twice for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

Conley (4-3) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out a season-best seven.

Joey Votto hit his 27th home run and Adam Duvall hit his 23rd for the Reds, who have dropped six in a row and are 2-14 since the All-Star break. Reds starter Tim Adleman (5-9) allowed six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Zack Cozart (left quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday. RHP Kevin Shackelford was brought up from Triple-A Louisville to take his spot on the roster. Shackelford pitched a scoreless eighth Saturday, hitting one batter. … C Devin Mesoraco won’t start Sunday, after aggravating a right knee injury.

Marlins: RHP Brad Ziegler, who had been out since June 22 with a strain on the right side of his back, was recalled to take the roster spot vacated by the trade of RHP A.J. Ramos to the Mets on Friday night. Ziegler will likely be the closer candidate for the Marlins, at least for now. Ramos had all 20 of Miami’s saves this season when he was traded.

UP NEXT

The four-game set concludes Sunday when RHP Dan Straily (7-6, 3.84) goes for Miami against Cincinnati RHP Luis Castillo (1-4, 4.05). Castillo was the Marlins’ 2016 minor league pitcher of the year — then traded to the Reds in January in the deal that sent Straily to Miami. Castillo has never faced his former club.