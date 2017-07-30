Browns Reynolds to miss time with left knee injury

Associated Press Published:

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns safety Ed Reynolds will miss “significant time” with an injured left knee.

Reynolds, who started seven games for Cleveland last season, was injured Saturday when the Browns wore full pads for the first time in training camp. Coach Hue Jackson provided a brief update Sunday on Reynolds, saying “he is going to be out for a little while.”

Jackson did not provide a timeline for the 25-year-old’s return, but he did offer that Reynolds did not tear his anterior cruciate ligament.

Reynolds appeared in 10 games last season, recording 40 tackles and a sack. The former Stanford player impressed the Browns with his hustle and nose for the ball after being signed off the practice squad.

He joined Cleveland after being waived by Philadelphia in September. Reynolds played in six games for the Eagles in 2015.

His father, Ed Reynolds Sr., played for New England and the New York Giants.

