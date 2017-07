HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A chase leads to a crash on Interstate 75 in Butler Township.

Dispatch says troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway were pursing a vehicle heading south on I-75 when the car side swiped a semi truck and flipped on its top just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

