Chase on I-75 leads to crash in Harrison Township

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A chase leads to a two car crash on Interstate 75 in Butler Township.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, dispatch received several calls about a black Honda Accord driving erratically in the southbound lanes on I-75 in Miami County. Troopers caught up with the vehicle just north of Montgomery County and pursued the vehicle for a short period of time.

The driver of the Honda clipped the back of a Toyota Camry, lost control and flipped on its top near the Needmore Road exit.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and will likely face charges.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

