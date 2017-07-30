Fire shuts down Moraine ice cream shop

WDTN Staff Published:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire shuts down a popular ice cream shop.

Crews were called to the Dairy Dreem located on 4542 South Dixie Drive around 2:15 p.m Sunday on reports of a fire.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming out the top of the building. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Lt. Steven Sage of the Moraine Fire Department says apparently the fire started from a coil on top of a freezer and spread to the roof. An employee tells 2 News that something like a pipe made a popping sound and then sparked. Everyone inside got out safely.

Some damage was done to the inside of the building. The Board Of Health is going to have to inspect the building before it can reopen.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating.

A fire damaged the Dairy Dreem in February of 2015.

