PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcycle rider is killed after crashing into a vehicle in Piqua.

The accident happened at the intersection of Main and High Streets in downtown just after 3:30 P.M. Saturday.

Police say 45-year-old Walter Rice, Jr. of Piqua was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.