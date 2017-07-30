Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Fair officials say some Midway rides will reopen at 10am Sunday.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said that 71 of the rides at the fair have been re-inspected and cleared to reopen after Gov. John Kasich shut them all down following a thrill ride malfunction that killed a teenager, who had recently enlisted in the Marines.

Rides at the Ohio State Fair’s Kiddieland and some elsewhere in the amusement park reopened Friday after clearing inspections.

The 18-year-old man’s girlfriend was among seven other people who were injured when the Fire Ball flung riders — some still strapped in their seats — through the air Wednesday night. A few people on the midway were hit by debris.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer has told operators of the attraction at fairs and festivals worldwide to stop using it until more is learned about what caused the malfunction. Ohio Gov. John Kasich shut down all rides for new inspections after the accident.

Agriculture Department spokesman Mark Bruce said Friday that 28 rides were cleared to resume operations Friday afternoon. Those reopened include the children’s carousel, bumper boats and other “low-impact” attractions including the Giant Slide and SkyGlider.

The State Fair runs through Aug. 6.