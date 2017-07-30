One arrest made after meth lab found at Clark County state park

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is arrested after a meth lab was found at a Clark County state park.

According to a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, campers at buck creek state park called police around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to report suspicious activity.

When they arrived, they took the names of three people who were there. Officers ran the names and found they had outstanding warrants.

Officers went back to make the arrests but only one person was still at the campsite. A meth lab was found in the suspect’s tent.

The campsite was evacuated while crews contained the lab. ODNR says only one chemical was found so there wasn’t a threat. The site was reopened four hours later.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is facing charges. Police are looking for the other two.