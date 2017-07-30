Perfect weather for your Sunday.

By Published:

Another cool start to the day today with morning temperatures in the upper 50s.  Low humidity will be the rule throughout the day.  Winds today will still be out of the north, but not nearly as strong or as gusty.  Today will be packed with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

TODAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant.  High 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and nice. Low 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84

Dry weather continues through Tuesday.  Humidity and rain chances return starting on Wednesday.

