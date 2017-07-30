Rising number of guns seized at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The TSA is warning travelers after recording a record-breaking number of guns seized at airport nationwide. Dayton International Airport is seeing the same kind of increase.

Before you pack the carry-on, be sure to pack the heat in the checked baggage. That’s the new warning from the TSA after recording a record-breaking number of guns seized at airports across the county. Over the last 6 months, the TSA seized more than 1,800 guns. They’re on trend to more than 3,600 guns this year.

“I’m not surprised,” traveler Jennifer Lokai said. “I think more people are owning guns legally these days and carrying them legally.”

In 2015, 4 guns were seized at Dayton International. In 2016, 8 guns were seized. This year, so far already 6 guns have been seized. According to police reports, many of the gun owners simply forgot their gun was in their bag.

“If you’re not a frequent traveler, I could understand how you could forget something like a gun or having it being seized from you bag,” traveler Alexa Stephan said. “But if you travel alot, you should know better.”

Of the guns seized, most were discovered by TSA agents through x-ray screening. But twice, a gun was recovered from a rental car being returned to the airport. As part of TSA protocol, anytime a TSA screener comes across a fire arm, they’re to notify their supervisor who’s instructed to call local law enforcement.

“In our rigorous screening of passengers and their luggage, we have seen a notable and consistent rise in the number of firearms discovered at checkpoints at airports nationwide,” TSA said in a statement released to 2 NEWS. “Before leaving home, travelers are encouraged to check their baggage to ensure they are not traveling with any prohibited items including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition to avoid a possible arrest or civil penalties.”

If you’re a concealed carry permit holder, and are traveling with your gun, you can do so as long as you have the gun unleaded and locked in hard-side container in your checked baggage. When you check-in at the ticket counter, be sure to let the airline know you’re traveling with a fire arm.