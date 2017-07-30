Siri ties league record in Dragons 3-2 Loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jose Siri’s third inning single extended his hitting streak to 35 straight games to tie the all-time Midwest League record as the Dayton Dragons fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The TinCaps have won the first two games of the four-game set by identical scores.

Siri lined a single to left field in the third inning to extend his hitting streak and match the league’s all-time mark, set in 1977 by Tony Toups of the Waterloo Indians. Siri’s hitting streak began on June 22nd with the start of the second half of the league’s split-season format. He is batting .350 with 13 home runs during the streak, the longest in professional baseball in 2017. Siri has extended the hitting no later than the fifth inning in 14 consecutive games.

The TinCaps broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. With runners at second and third and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Marcus Greene Jr. lined a single to left field to bring in the winning run and end the game.

The Dragons had tied the game in the eighth after trailing 2-1 when Bruce Yari singled to left field to bring in Taylor Sparks with second base. Yari went to second on the throw home, and Hector Vargas followed with a base hit to left. Yari tried to score from second but was tagged out at the plate to end the inning.

Fort Wayne scored single runs in the first and second innings to take an early 2-0 lead before the Dragons scored on in the third on Taylor Trammell’s RBI ground out.

The Dragons collected eight hits. Taylor Sparks, in his first game with the Dragons, had two hits and a walk and scored a run. Vargas also had two hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero worked the first four and one-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks to match a season high. He struck out four. Jesse Stallings worked an inning and two-thirds of shutout baseball in relief of Romero. Aaron Fossas (3-1) retired the first six batters he faced before allowing the run in the ninth to suffer the loss.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-23, 54-52) meet the TinCaps (23-13, 49-57) on Monday night at 7:05 in the third game of the four-game series. Andrew Jordan (5-6, 4.64) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Michel Baez (3-0, 0.78). The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, August 2 against the Great Lakes Loons in the start to a seven-game home stand.

According to Dragons pitching coach Derrin Ebert, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani will start Thursday night’s game for the Dragons at Fifth Third Field as he returns from an elbow injury. DeSclafani won a team-high 18 games for the Reds over the 2015-16 seasons but has not pitched in the Major Leagues in 2017.