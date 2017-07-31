2 homes damaged by car fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two homes were damaged by a fire that started in a car.

Firefighters went to the 1800 block of Brownell Road in Dayton just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found a car on fire parked in between two houses.

The fire forced people living inside both houses to evacuate. No one was hurt.

The car was destroyed by the fire, and the siding on both houses was also damaged.

Fire officials did not give an estimate on the amount of damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.