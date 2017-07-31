Alabama jailbreak: 11 of 12 inmates recaptured

By Published:
This undated photo made available by the Walker County, Ala., Sheriff's Office, shows Brady Andrew Kilpatrick. A manhunt is underway for Kilpatrick, who escaped with 11 other inmates from the Walter County jail on Sunday, July 30, 2017. All but Kilpatrick have been recaptured. (Walter County Sheriff's Office via AP)

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — The sheriff in Walker County, Alabama says he’s not going to make any excuses for the escape of a dozen inmates from his jail.

Sheriff James Underwood says the inmates used peanut butter to cover up the number identifying an outside door, and then persuaded a new employee watching on closed-circuit camera to open the door from his control room.

Underwood says changing numbers on doors with peanut butter “may sound crazy, but these people are crazy like a fox.”

All but one of the dozen inmates were captured within hours, and the sheriff said he hopes and expects the last one to be back in custody by day’s end. He said the only person seriously hurt in the entire escape incident was an inmate who sliced his thumb climbing over a razor-wire fence.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s