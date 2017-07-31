Alabama jailbreak: 11 of 12 inmates recaptured

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — The sheriff in Walker County, Alabama says he’s not going to make any excuses for the escape of a dozen inmates from his jail.

Sheriff James Underwood says the inmates used peanut butter to cover up the number identifying an outside door, and then persuaded a new employee watching on closed-circuit camera to open the door from his control room.

Underwood says changing numbers on doors with peanut butter “may sound crazy, but these people are crazy like a fox.”

All but one of the dozen inmates were captured within hours, and the sheriff said he hopes and expects the last one to be back in custody by day’s end. He said the only person seriously hurt in the entire escape incident was an inmate who sliced his thumb climbing over a razor-wire fence.