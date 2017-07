DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Amazon is looking to fill more than 50,000 open positions Wednesday, August 2.

Amazon is hosting the hiring event, Jobs Day, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The company says it plans to make thousands of on-the-spot offers to qualified candidates who apply on-site.

Amazon is opening 10 fulfillment centers across the country for Jobs Day.

We’re hiring over 50,000 employees in communities all around the country on August 2. To find out more visit https://t.co/U06X6FEzBH. pic.twitter.com/DsxdFW2tTK — Inside Amazon (@InsideAmazon) July 31, 2017

Some great tips about our big day this Wednesday. We can't wait to welcome so many new Amazonians! #AmazonJobsDay https://t.co/S2Xv7Mq15x — Amazon Fulfillment (@AmznFulfillment) July 31, 2017