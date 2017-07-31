Apollo astronauts reunite in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WTMJ) – History was made Friday night at the EAA AirVenture Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Apollo Astronauts reunited to commemorate NASA’s Apollo Space Program.

This is the first time in 25 years that this many astronauts have been under the same roof. Milwaukee’s Jim Lovell and fellow astronaut Frank Borman did some reminiscing.

Lovell talked about the future of NASA.

“I suspect that the space program will eventually go back to the moon. I think in my mind to go to Mars we should get very comfortable making lunar voyages, building up the infrastructure and the architecture to be comfortable landing on the moon, exploring the moon, then using that architecture to expand to eventually to going to Mars,” said Lovell.