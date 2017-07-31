Clark County fair attendance was up despite state fair tragedy

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the Ohio State fair tragedy, the Clark County Fair saw an increase in attendance this year.

The fair pulled in roughly 80,000 visitors this year. That’s 7,000 more than last year.

Fair director Dean Blair said adding new features like sharks, indoor tractor pulls and a variety of other items to attract people to the fair may have contributed to the 10-percent increase in attendance.

Blair said their numbers took a dip the day after the state fair tragedy, but not for long.

“We really did not. Thursday was a bit of a quiet day, which was the morning after, but I think that was more weather related with the rain. Friday turned out to be a day that we posted an increase over the previous year and was a wonderful day, so I don’t think we had a lot of fallout from that,” Blair said.

They’ve already began to plan for next year’s fair, according to Blair, plus a full calendar of events planned at the fairgrounds for the month of August including an antique show and nationally televised boat races.