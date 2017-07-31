Court document alleges Pete Rose had sex with underage girl in 1970s

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Court documents filed as part of a defamation lawsuit in Indiana allege that Pete Rose had sex with an underage girl in the 1970s.

The woman provided a sworn statement to the courts that she and Rose had sex when she was younger than 16.

The statement is included in a response to a defamation suit that Rose filed against attorney John Dowd in 2015.

Rose filed a suit alleging that Dowd falsely accused Rose of statutory rape during a radio interview.

In response to the suit, Dowd filed documents that include the woman’s statement and say that Rose admitted that he had sex with the teen but said that it happened after she turned 16 years old in 1975.

Read the court document here. Read the original lawsuit Rose filed against Dowd here.

Rose has long been a controversial figure in professional baseball. The sport’s leader in hits (4,256) and games played (2,562), Rose played for the Reds from 1963 to 1978.

In 1989, Rose agreed to permanent ineligibility from baseball amid allegations that he gambled on baseball while playing for and managing the Reds. Two years later, the Baseball Hall of Fame voted to ban all those on the permanently ineligible list from induction.

Last year, Rose appealed directly to baseball’s Hall of Fame to restore his eligibility, arguing the lifetime ban he agreed to in 1989 was never intended to keep him out of Cooperstown.

Rose was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame last year.