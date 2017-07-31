Dayton firefighters busy overnight with several fires

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters were busy early on Monday morning, working at several scenes across Dayton and Kettering.

Crews battled a vacant house fire in the 2400 block of East Fifth Street in Dayton.

The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Fire officials say the house was believed to be vacant. No one was hurt.

Crews also worked at scenes on McReynolds Street and Brownell Road in Dayton.

In Kettering, crews responded to a fire call at a house in the 200 block of Schuyler Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

No one was hurt at any of the fires. The fires aren’t believed to be connected.