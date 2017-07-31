After a wildly successful inaugural year, drawing over 2,500 attendees, Dayton Mini Maker Faire heads into its second season as a two-day event with nearly 90 exhibitors. Featuring robotics, rocketry, 3D printing, and more, Carillon Park will come alive with tinkerers inventors, hobbyists — anyone who creates with their own two hands.
