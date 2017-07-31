Dispatchers: Victims arrive at the hospital with gunshot wounds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS a car arrived at Grandview Hospital with two victims of gunshots 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Dayton Police say the incident happened around Fountain Avenue and Main Street.

Officers do not know the conditions of the victims at this time.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene. There is crime tape surrounding a white sedan. Officers are currently at the hospital.

We’re working to find out more about this developing story and we will bring you the latest information at WDTN.com