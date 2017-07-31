Don’t try this: Thieves steal iPhones from moving truck

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have arrested five Romanian men suspected of stealing iPhones worth 500,000 euros ($590,000) in a dangerous heist on a moving truck.

Police said Monday that the five men, aged from 33 to 43, allegedly stole the iPhones in a late-night raid a week ago by driving a modified van so close to the delivery truck that one of the suspects was able to clamber across the van’s hood and break into the truck while it drove along a Dutch road. The suspect then passed boxes of iPhones back to the van.

The men were arrested Saturday at a holiday park in the central Netherlands, where police also recovered iPhones and the van they believe was used in the theft. The suspects are to appear in court Tuesday.

