DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a faulty plug on a stove sparked a fire that damaged a house in Dayton.

Firefighters responded to a call in the first block of McReynolds Street around midnight.

When crews arrived, they found fire inside the home. Fire officials say the fire was contained quickly, causing about $1,500 in damage.

The downstairs of the home was vacant, but three people living in an apartment above the home were forced to leave due to smoke damage.