Fire forces iconic Moraine ice cream shop closed until further notice

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at a longtime popular summertime destination said they’re unsure if Dixie Dairy Dreem will be able to re-open this season.

Sunday afternoon, fire crews responded the 50 year old ice cream and food stand. An employee told 2 News she was washing dishes in the small building around 4:00pm when she heard a popping sound and saw flames coming from the fan above the walk-in cooler.

Thinking quickly, Emma Sule estimated she had just enough time to evacuate the 4 other workers and patrons in the dining room before the fire blocked their exit from the building.

Sule said, “I had a girl on my shift that is pregnant, I had 2 teenage girls, my own sister and it was just a matter of… ‘I know they’re up front and if this goes a little bit more to the left, they’re not going to be able to get out of the door.’ And then at that point, you’d have to go out of the window and I don’t know how confident I feel about getting everyone out of the window or trying to break a window.”

Everyone made it out safely and firefighters successfully contained the damage to the building’s interior.

Monday, Sule and another employee walked through the kitchen and front cashier areas to find smoke wreaked havoc on the inside.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Sule said. “You can’t say anything. You look around and the walls that are supposed to be white are black. You just look in and it’s not home anymore.”

Soot covered many of the interior walls, melted an entire table of electronics and computer equipment and burned a hole through the ceiling. Insulation and debris littered the floor and the previous day’s food prep sat melted on its trays.

Sule said walking through the charred shop brought back memories of a February 2015 furnace fire. The 7-year employee said everything was close to back to normal after that fire.

“Everything was back and running smoothly again, everything was updated and then it happens again,” said Sule.

It took 3 months of renovations and updates before the shop reopened in May of 2015.

It’s unclear whether the shop will be able to re-open this season. To further complicate things, Dairy Dreem’s owner Ron Enderle is currently on a European vacation and not expected back until Saturday. Though when staff alerted him of the fire via email, he was considering cutting the trip short.

Sule said the Dairy Dreem is too much of an icon for the owners not to rebuild.

“So many people love this place; employees, the customers, the owner himself,” Sule said. “You can’t not come back from this because there are so many people that have so much invested in this place. And, I mean, it’s been here for over 50 years. You can just not have something like that. You’ve got to come back from it, you’ve got to rebuild.”