Funeral plans set for boy who died after Huber Heights pool accident

Hayden Stoll/Newcomer Funeral Home

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The 3-year-old boy who died after being found in a pool at a Huber Heights home will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Funeral services for Hayden Stoll will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 4104 Needmore Road.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, with an additional viewing set for Saturday from 9-10 a.m. The funeral will follow immediately after the viewing on Saturday.

Stoll’s obituary says, “Hayden had a smile that could light up the darkest room, an infectious laugh that would lift you up when you were down and the most caring and loving child any parent could ask for and was the heart of his family.”

Stoll was found unresponsive in a pool at a house in the 5200 block of Robinview Court on Sunday, July 23rd.

Officials say Stoll struck his head and fell into the pool.

He had been on life support at Dayton Children’s Hospital. He died on Saturday; July 29th.

