Health dept warning after West Nile Virus found in Greene Co

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Mosquitoes in Greene County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. When spread to humans, the virus can cause severe fever and in some cases – meningitis.

Greene County’s Director of Environmental Health, Jeff Webb said so far, there are no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus and he wants to keep it that way.

Last year there were seventeen reported human cases of West Nile – state wide – and four deaths.

Symptoms are similar to that of the common flu – you might have a fever, a headache, or body aches. But it can progress to include a stiff neck, disorientation, and in rare cases – meningitis.

Webb said the county has been monitoring and trapping mosquitoes since May and will continue until October.

He said the Public Health department will spray the area where the infected mosquitoes were found, but he added there are a few things that you can do to limit exposure.

“Spray yourself with insect repellent that contains DEET, and weather permitting if you can wear long sleeved shirt and pants that helps to protect you,” Webb said. “Around the house, drain any containers that contain water so they don’t breed mosquitoes.”

Although most cases of West Nile are mild, Webb said if you suspect you may have been exposed, see a doctor just to be safe.