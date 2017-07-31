Hero pup gets bucket list send-off

(WOOD) One man’s best friend got the send-off of a lifetime when Marine Corporal Jeff De Young took his dog and combat partner, Cena, on one last car ride.

Cena who is battling cancer, and Jeff had served on the front lines together and were separated when their deployment ended but luckily were reunited in 2014.

“My whole adult life I’ve had Cena. When I was 19 overseas learning how to be responsible I had Cena, and now I’m 27 and I’m having to say goodbye to one of the biggest pieces of my life,” said Corporal De Young.

For its part, Cena’s community showed up in force, lining the streets and forming a caravan behind the two marines’ vehicle for a proper military send-off as two best friends took one last ride down memory lane.