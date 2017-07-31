Increased security and traffic could be seen during base exercises

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Week-long exercises at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may cause some delays this week.

Base officials said Monday base-wide exercises will be happening July 31 through August 4.

Base personnel will face a variety of scenarios designed to test their response to situations they could face in a real emergency.

The exercises are run quarterly and this week’s exercises will focus on chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive responses, officials say.

Base personnel will also face unit-level exercises such as deployment operations and active shooter responses.

During the week-long exercise, the base’s workforce could expect the following actions at various times:

Security measures could be increased.

“Giant Voice” might be activated.

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base.

Travel may be congested.

Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.

Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry control points if the gate is closed.

Base officials point out that an increased presence of sirens and emergency vehicles could be seen around the base and temporary traffic issues near entrances could be seen.