‘It’s Mama!’ owner yells to dog found after 8 years on run

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been reunited with her dog eight years after the Yorkshire terrier went missing.

The Naples Daily News reports someone left a gate open at the home Louise Friedlander was visiting on Fort Myers Beach on Father’s Day 2009. Tessa, who had a microchip with her owner’s information, disappeared.

Friedlander searched for hours and spent months placing newspaper ads. She recruited friends to search and posted fliers. Years passed.

The phone rang at 3 a.m. June 30 and an animal control officer told her Tessa had been found wandering loose outside a Cape Coral fire station, about 11 miles (18 kilometers) from Fort Myers Beach. Five hours later, they were reunited at an animal shelter.

The dog wagged its tail when she saw Friedlander, who yelled, “Tessa, it’s Mama!”

