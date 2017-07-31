Family to file lawsuit over State Fair death

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of the teen killed after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to the family’s attorneys they believe the incident “likely could have been avoided”.

18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was killed and seven other people injured – after a part of the Fireball ride “snapped off”.

A video of the malfunction shows a row of seats coming apart from the ride – sending people flying through the air.

The family’s attorney Mark Lewis said: “We know something was wrong. We don’t know just yet – what.”

Tyler Jarrell had joined the Marines, the week before his death.

Tyler’s mother Amber Duffeld said: “Everyone who knew Tyler is grief-stricken and in shock. We just need to know how and why this happened, and whether it could have been avoided. We hope our demand for real answers will save others from being hurt or killed because of bad or dangerous amusement park rides.”

Mark Lewis said his firm has hired an accident reconstruction company and a local investigator to determine what happened.

He said the goal is to get justice for a young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

“they’ll want to inspect the ride and its component part, they’ll want to test those parts, we’ll want to reconstruct what happened as a way of determining who the culpable parties are,” Lewis said.

“Amber – his mother – and the family are devastated.Tyler was a wonderful young man – as you know. He was an explorer with the Columbus police department. He had just signed up with the marines and he looked forward to coming back to Columbus to become a police officer and protect the safety of this community.”

Ride inspectors had said the ride was cleared for use just hours before the incident happened.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s