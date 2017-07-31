Family to file lawsuit over State Fair death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of the teen killed after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to the family’s attorneys they believe the incident “likely could have been avoided”.

18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was killed and seven other people injured – after a part of the Fireball ride “snapped off”.

A video of the malfunction shows a row of seats coming apart from the ride – sending people flying through the air.

The family’s attorney Mark Lewis said: “We know something was wrong. We don’t know just yet – what.”

Tyler Jarrell had joined the Marines, the week before his death.

Tyler’s mother Amber Duffeld said: “Everyone who knew Tyler is grief-stricken and in shock. We just need to know how and why this happened, and whether it could have been avoided. We hope our demand for real answers will save others from being hurt or killed because of bad or dangerous amusement park rides.”

Mark Lewis said his firm has hired an accident reconstruction company and a local investigator to determine what happened.

He said the goal is to get justice for a young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

“they’ll want to inspect the ride and its component part, they’ll want to test those parts, we’ll want to reconstruct what happened as a way of determining who the culpable parties are,” Lewis said.

“Amber – his mother – and the family are devastated.Tyler was a wonderful young man – as you know. He was an explorer with the Columbus police department. He had just signed up with the marines and he looked forward to coming back to Columbus to become a police officer and protect the safety of this community.”

Ride inspectors had said the ride was cleared for use just hours before the incident happened.