Local police department receives accreditation honor

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A local police department received a special accreditation award Monday.

The Miami Township Police Department received full accreditation Commissions on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

This award is presented to a police department that demonstrates outstanding service to the community.

The commissioners of the accreditation visit the police department for one week to see if the officers are following policies and procedures and engaging with the community.

The commissioners came in April to evaluate the officers.

This accreditation recognizes the police department’s work for four years.