Man convicted in shooting death of child sent to prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted in the 2016 shooting death of a 13-month-old child was sentenced to prison Monday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday 27-year-old Isaiah Smith was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison for his part in a shootout that left a 13-month-old child dead.

On Thursday, January 14, 2016, there were gunshots fired by co‐defendants Isaiah Smith and Shawn D. Smith, Jr. During the shooting, 13-month-old Elijah Jaden Johnson was struck and killed. A woman was also struck by gunfire.

On April 28, 2016, Isaiah and Shawn Smith were both indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Isaiah Smith was found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Robbery, Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises, and Having Weapons While Under Disability. The count of Involuntary Manslaughter included a three‐year firearm specification.

On May 2, 2017, co‐defendant Shawn D. Smith, Jr. was sentenced to a total of 37 years‐to‐life in prison for his convictions on counts of Murder, Felonious Assault, and Having Weapons While Under Disability for a prior drug conviction.

A third co‐defendant, Dontay King, who was also involved, pleaded guilty by bill of information on April 21, 2016 to a single count of Involuntary Manslaughter, with a mandatory 3 year firearm specification. He will be sentenced at a later date.

