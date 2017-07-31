Man dies after wife runs over him with box truck

By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a man who’s accused of beating his wife died after she ran over him with a box truck in Louisiana.

The Advocate reports 27-year-old Aaron Davis died Saturday after his 29-year-old wife struck him with the truck Friday.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says Davis beat his wife after he got into a fight at a gas station Thursday. They returned the next day to get surveillance video of the fight. McKneely says the woman panicked, jumped into a truck and fled.

After the woman drove to police headquarters, Davis, who had followed her, jumped onto the truck’s cab. The woman then drove down the street with Davis clinging. As she approached an officer on the road, Davis fell off the truck and was run over.

Mckneely says it’s unlikely the woman will face criminal charges.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s