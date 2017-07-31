Man jailed after breaking into mother-in-law’s home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is in jail after police say he broke into his mother-in-law’s home and left a message on her computer.

The incident happened Friday around 2:30 pm in the 200 block of Oxford Street.

According to police, when the victim came home she found her basement door had been forced open.

The woman called police and officers searched the basement finding no one inside.

Officers later learned the victim’s son in law, William Tinch, had forced his way inside while the woman was not home. Police say Tinch accessed the woman’s personal computer and typed a message to her.

Tinch was later arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail on charges of burglary. Tinch is being held on $100,000 bond.

Tinch is scheduled to appear in Franklin Municipal Court Tuesday.