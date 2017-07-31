One woman killed after CR-V hits horse and buggy

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Winnemac Pike just south of Allen Road at approximately 5:30 pm.

Officials say 21-year-old Amanda Hopkins was going northbound on Winnemac Pike when she failed to maintain clear distance in front of her. Hopkins’ Honda CR-V struck the back of a horse and buggy, operated by 62-year-old Mary Petescheim.

The CR-V and the horse and buggy both went off the road and into a field.

Petescheim was transported by helicopter to OSU Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Hopkins and an infant passenger in the CR-V were both treated on the scene for minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the horse was injured in the incident.

The crash is under investigation.