Person arrested in Buck Creek Park meth bust identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield woman could face charges after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officers found a meth lab at a Clark County State Park.

Clark County Jail staff told 2 NEWS Jamie Lavender, 26, was taken in to custody in connection with a meth lab bust at Buck Creek Park over the weekend.

Clark County Deputies and ODNR officers were called to the campground by other campers who had concerns about suspicious behavior Saturday night. Deputies found the lab inside a tent set up on lot 6, near the campground officer, but said the lab was not operational, because all the chemicals needed to make meth were not on site when officers arrived.

To be safe the park was evacuated for 4 hours, ODNR said, adding that they now have more Natural Resources Officers available in every state park and waterway working hard to protect and serve visitors.

According to ODNR, all the items needed to make methamphetamine was not at the campsite, so no toxic fumes were released into the park.

Police are still looking for two others who were involved and the incident remains under investigation.