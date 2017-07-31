Person arrested in Buck Creek Park meth bust identified

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield woman could face charges after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officers found a meth lab at a Clark County State Park.

Clark County Jail staff told 2 NEWS Jamie Lavender, 26, was taken in to custody in connection with a meth lab bust at Buck Creek Park over the weekend.

Clark County Deputies and ODNR officers were called to the campground by other campers who had concerns about suspicious behavior Saturday night.  Deputies found the lab inside a tent set up on lot 6, near the campground officer, but said the lab was not operational, because all the chemicals needed to make meth were not on site when officers arrived.

To be safe the park was evacuated for 4 hours, ODNR said, adding that they now have more Natural Resources Officers available in every state park and waterway working hard to protect and serve visitors.

According to ODNR, all the items needed to make methamphetamine was not at the campsite, so no toxic fumes were released into the park.

Police are still looking for two others who were involved and the incident remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s