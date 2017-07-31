Police identified Cincinnati Zoo stabbing victim

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said a Bellbrook resident was the victim from the Cincinnati Zoo stabbing.

According to the police report, 22-year-old Stephen Yontz was stabbed July 29 at the zoo.

Officials were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect stabbed Yontz in the neck with a box cutting knife, according to the police report.

Officials say The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Police are still looking for the suspect.