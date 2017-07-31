Police need help finding suspect who stole a historic item

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wapakoneta Police Department asks the public to help identify the suspect who stole a historic item.

The police department says someone stole Neil Armstrong’s solid gold replica of the lunar module used in the 1969 historic moon landing.

Police say it was taken from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum July 28.

The replica is one of only three in the world.

It was a gift for Armstrong that Cartier made.

The other two went to his fellow Apollo 11 astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins

Police have not made any arrests.