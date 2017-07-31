Police: Thieves steal $60k train used for children’s events in California

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A train used to entertain children at community events in California was stolen from Pleasant Hill, police said.

Around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to where the $60,000 electric train and the trailer carrying it were stolen, Sgt. Janayla Pierson said.

The black Interstate utility trailer has license plate No. 4NN4556.

The owners of the train regularly take it to events and they had future ones booked, Pierson said.

Police don’t have any suspects or a description of the vehicle used to tow the trailer away.

Officers are looking for surveillance video that might have captured one or the other or both, Pierson said.