Police: Victims’ story does not match evidence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police say the evidence does not match up with the story the two victims of gunshot wounds told them Monday evening.

Dayton Police tells 2 NEWS the victims are a man and a woman and they are in “serious, but stable condition.”

The victims told police that they were shot at while driving down Fountain Avenue.

According to police, the evidence shows that the car was parked while shots were fired at the car.

Police picked up multiple bullet cases from the road where it happened.

Police also say there were multiple bullet holes in the car door and windows.

This case is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Dispatchers: Victims arrive at the hospital with gunshot wounds

 

