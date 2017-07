DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sears at the Dayton Mall will host open interviews for jobs Tuesday.

Sears will host a meet and greet event Tuesday August 1.

The company looks to hire more than 30 people at this Sears location.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

