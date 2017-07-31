Siri sets all time MWL hit streak record at 36 games

Fort Wayne, Ind.—Jose Siri hit an 0-2 pitch through the left side of the Fort Wayne infield in his final at-bat of the night to extend his hitting streak to 36 straight games, breaking the all-time Midwest League record that had stood for 40 years. Siri eclipsed the 35-game hitting streak of Tony Toups of the Waterloo Indians in 1977 as the Dragons were edged by the TinCaps 4-3 on Monday night.

Siri had struck out in his first three at-bats and came to the plate for the final time with one out in the eighth inning. He quickly fell behind in the count 0-2, then fouled off two pitches. On the next pitch from Fort Wayne’s Diomar Lopez, he delivered a ground ball into left field to extend his hitting streak. His eighth inning hit marked the first time he had gone past the fifth inning of a game without a hit since July 14th.

“This means a lot to me, I am very happy,” said Siri, who raised his right arm high in the air when he saw the ball reach the outfield. “All I was thinking about was letting the ball get to me and not picking up my foot and just driving the ball somewhere.”

Toups, who now lives in Orlando, Florida, sent congratulations to Siri after holding the record for 40 years. Toups, who played college baseball at LSU before being drafted by the Indians, hit .285 for Waterloo in 1977 as he put together the hitting streak. He played just one more season of professional baseball.

Fort Wayne built a 4-1 lead over the first six innings as their starting pitcher, Michel Diaz, struck out a Parkview Field record 14 batters in six and two-thirds innings. The Dragons trailed 4-1 going to the ninth when they scored two runs after a walk to Taylor Trammell, an RBI double by Bruce Yari, a single by Hector Vargas, and a wild pitch. Vargas was at second base representing the tying run with no outs, but the Dragons could not drive him in.

Shane Mardirosian had a third inning solo home run and Vargas went 4 for 4 to lead the Dragons attack.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-23, 54-52) close out the series and the road trip against the TinCaps (23-13, 49-57) on Tuesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. Matt Blandino (1-3, 7.36) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Pedro Avila (5-1, 3.86). The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, August 2 against the Great Lakes Loons in the start to a seven-game home stand.