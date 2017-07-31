Small plane carrying 2 Maine men crash-lands in Ohio field

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crash-landed in a northern Ohio field, leaving the two men on board with minor injuries.

Investigators say a father and son from Maine experienced engine trouble while flying Sunday evening and tried to land in a field near Loudonville, roughly 60 miles northeast of Columbus. The two-seat aircraft skidded and flipped upside down in another field.

The men were able to climb out of the aircraft and were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office said it wasn’t immediately sharing details about the pair.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports that the Federal Aviation Administration was expected to continue an investigation into the crash on Monday.

