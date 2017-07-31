Teachers’ union files 10-day strike notice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Classrooms could be empty when school begins in Dayton this year.

The president of the Dayton Education Association, David Romick, told 2 NEWS a 10-day strike notice was filed with the Ohio State Employees Relations Board as required by law.

Romick said the union will meet with the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education and a mediator three times to try and reach an agreement.

If no agreement is achieved the teachers could go on strike on August 11.

Teachers are scheduled to report to class on August and the first day of school for DPS is August 15.

The DEA held a rally in May trying to garner support while they unsuccessfully negotiated with the school board.

The teachers voted in early May to approve the strike.

Romick told 2 NEWS a meeting of the Dayton Education Association is planned Tuesday morning and he expects to have more information after that takes place.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated as we learn more.