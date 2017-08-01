Car crashes into semi Tuesday morning, closes intersection

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews closed an intersection after a car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Salem Avenue and North Union Road just before 8:00 am.

A white sedan hit a semi-truck in the rear and went underneath the trailer. A woman was trapped in the vehicle for nearly an hour.

Emergency crews had to cut her from the vehicle. 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and says the woman was moving and responsive as she was being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher.

The intersection partially reopened around 9:00 am.

The woman was taken to Good Samritan North with what polcie say are minor inhuries.

 

