First college campus in Ohio to allow concealed carry

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Tuesday, Cedarville University is the first college in Ohio to allow staff to carry a concealed handgun.

While this policy is only geared towards faculty and staff, concealed carry hopefuls must follow these steps to carry at Cedarville University.

  1. User must have a concealed carry permit issued by Ohio.
  2. User must register with the university.
  3. User must pass a background check.
  4. User will need to attend an orientation with campus security.

Campus officials say they are in no way intending to be the “trendsetter” in Ohio, but rather are looking out for the safety of their staff and students.

The school officially has a “run, hide and fight” plan in the face of danger, but says this new policy is only a small portion of their security plan.

Cedarville University staff approved the idea of concealed carry on campus by over 90%.

